BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Bids at Indo-Bangla Border, 88 Rescued

Acting on tip-off, vigilant troops of 110 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya confiscated 58 Buffaloes brutally crammed into two trucks from Ichamati- Shella road, East Khasi Hills, while these Buffaloes were being taken to the International border for smuggling to Bangladesh.
The seized cattle and vehicles are being handed over to the concern Police station for further legal action.
In a different operation troops of 193 Battalion of the BSF conducted a special ambush rescued 30 cattle on the international border of East Khasi Hills while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh. The seized cattle were handed over to PS - Danger for further legal action.
Enhanced vigilance by BSF on International Border has led to the seizure of more than 2000 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya since January 2023.