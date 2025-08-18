GMCH Baby ICU in Crisis: Three Newborns Seriously Hurt, One Infant Possibly Dead

A horrifying incident occurred at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the maternity ward, where three newborns were seriously injured while being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and one infant is feared dead. The incident took place in the No. 3 ward of the hospital’s labour and delivery department.

Reports indicate that four newborns were being accommodated on a single ICU bed when the accident happened. During this time, three of the babies sustained severe injuries after reportedly falling from their beds. One newborn was seen slipping and rolling while the others were also in the same ICU bed. The injuries include serious head trauma.

The newborns were reportedly being kept together in a single ICU box, with four to five babies crowded in one unit, raising questions about the safety and capacity of the facility. Families allege that the hospital lacks proper security measures and that staff, including doctors and nurses, have previously exhibited misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

The parents were not allowed to enter the NICU during the incident, heightening their distress. One of the babies, born on August 15 at around 12 noon, is reportedly dead, according to the father, Utpal Bordoloi, whose family resides in Bapuji Nagar, Noonmati. The remaining three infants are in critical condition and are being treated in the Baby ICU.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the Baby ICU at GMCH. Parents and families have repeatedly raised concerns over the overcrowded and unsafe conditions in the ward.

In response to the incident, the GMCH authorities have announced a high-level investigation. A team of investigators has arrived at the maternity ward and is examining CCTV footage to determine how the accident occurred.

The shocking event once again raises serious concerns about neonatal safety and the standards of care at one of Assam’s premier medical institutions. The families of the injured infants and the deceased baby demand immediate accountability and corrective measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

