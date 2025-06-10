Why GMCH Superintendent Went to Kolkata for Kidney Surgery – Assam Health Minister Explains

Amid a swirl of speculation on social media, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal has issued a clarification regarding Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), undergoing a kidney transplant in Kolkata instead of Assam.

The move had sparked criticism online, with many questioning why a senior doctor from GMCH had to travel outside Assam for treatment. Critics pointed fingers at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, questioning the tall claims made by the Assam government about revolutionising the state’s healthcare sector.

Responding to the backlash, Singhal took to X to explain that the decision was not driven by any shortcomings in Assam’s medical infrastructure, but due to legal limitations.

In his post, the minister wrote, "Some social media users allege that Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH, is undergoing a kidney transplant in Kolkata due to "poor healthcare infrastructure" in Assam."

He clarified: "Assam does not permit organ transplants from non-related donors due to medicolegal regulations. Such transplants are only allowed in Kolkata."

He further urged the public not to fall for misinformation or draw wrong conclusions about the state's healthcare services. “Assam’s hospitals, including GMCH, serve lakhs of patients each year with dedication and care.,” he added.

Dr. Sarma is currently admitted to Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTIICS) in Kolkata, where he is reportedly undergoing a kidney transplant surgery. He was shifted from Guwahati to Kolkata after his health condition deteriorated due to serious kidney-related complications.

