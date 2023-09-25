GMCH Becomes 1st Govt Medical College in NE To Receive LaQshya Certification

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has become the first government medical college in the northeast region of India to receive LaQshya certification from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for maintaining the quality of the labour room and maternity operation theatre. This was informed by Superintendent of the medical college Dr. Abhijit Sarma.
Taking to X, he posted, “Very happy to inform that GMCH got LaQshya certification for labour room and CSOT. First government medical college in the northeast to be certified. We are trying to go hard on quality control patient safety. There may be slips which we are trying to correct as soon as detected!”
It may be noted that LaQshya is a labour room quality improvement initiative that was launched in 2017 by the union health ministry under which community health centres, medical colleges and other health facilities for maternity services are certified.
Under the programme, the labour room and maternity operation theatre are assessed through National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and each facility achieving a 70 per cent score is certified as a LaQshya-certified facility.
The following were the objectives of this programme:
To reduce maternal and newborn mortality & morbidity due to APH, PPH, retained placenta, preterm, preeclampsia & eclampsia, obstructed labour, puerperal sepsis, newborn asphyxia, and sepsis, etc.
To improve Quality of care during the delivery and immediate post-partum care, stabilization of complications and ensure timely referrals, and enable an effective two-way follow-up system.
To enhance satisfaction of beneficiaries visiting the health facilities and provide Respectful Maternity Care (RMC) to all pregnant women attending the public health facility.