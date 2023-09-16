Only GMCH Providing Treatment in All Departments, Says Keshab Mahanta

On the final day of the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday informed the House that only one medical college in Assam is currently offering treatment in all sanctioned departments.
A question was put forward by Assam Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed at the assembly asking for details of which medical colleges do not provide what treatment.
While replying to the question, the health minister stated that only Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is currently providing treatment at all sanctioned departments.
Further revealing details about the other eleven medical colleges, the minister stated that the following treatments are not available in these colleges:
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh- Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology
Silchar Medical College, Silchar- CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Jorhat Medical College- CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Diphu Medical College, Diphu- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology, Pulmonary Medicine
Lakhimpur Medical College, North Lakhimpur- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Dhubri Medical College, Dhubri- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology
Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology