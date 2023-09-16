Health

Only GMCH Providing Treatment in All Departments, Says Keshab Mahanta

A question was put forward by Assam Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed at the assembly asking for details of which medical colleges do not provide what treatment.
Only GMCH Providing Treatment in All Departments, Says Keshab Mahanta
Only GMCH Providing Treatment in All Departments, Says Keshab Mahanta
Pratidin Time

On the final day of the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday informed the House that only one medical college in Assam is currently offering treatment in all sanctioned departments.

A question was put forward by Assam Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed at the assembly asking for details of which medical colleges do not provide what treatment.

While replying to the question, the health minister stated that only Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is currently providing treatment at all sanctioned departments.

Further revealing details about the other eleven medical colleges, the minister stated that the following treatments are not available in these colleges:

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh- Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology

Silchar Medical College, Silchar- CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Jorhat Medical College- CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Diphu Medical College, Diphu- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology, Pulmonary Medicine

Lakhimpur Medical College, North Lakhimpur- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Dhubri Medical College, Dhubri- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar- Cardiology, CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Urology

Only GMCH Providing Treatment in All Departments, Says Keshab Mahanta
Assam Assembly Passes Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2023
keshab Mahanta

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
health>>health/only-gmch-providing-treatment-all-departments
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com