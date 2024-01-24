GMCH Clarifies Events Leading to Patient's Death Amid Family Allegations

Responding to the heated situation that unfolded at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati last night following the death of a patient undergoing treatment as the family alleged wrong treatment, the authorities of the GMCH clarified that the 50-year-old female patient Dulu Das who was admitted in female medicine ward unit 1 on January 22, 2024 for complaints of generalized body swelling for a month and reduced urine output for two weeks also had history of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypothyroidism for which she was on oral medications.
The GMCH authorities also stated that on examination during the admission of the patient, her vitals was stable, patient was found to have Pallor and Anasarca. “Thus, routine investigations were sent where Creatinine was found to be high and with Hyperkalemia and Nephrology opinion was taken for kidney disease. Moreover, the patient was started on an antibiotic, diuretics, antikalemics and for glycemic control regular insulin was started after routine blood sugar evaluation and other medications accordingly,” a statement from the GMCH reads.
It was told by the GMCH authorities that the patient’s health status and about the prognosis of kidney disease along with the consequences of the Dyselectrolemia was also explained to the patient’s attenders.
“The patient was stable during the morning and evening ward rounds on January 23, 2024, however, suddenly at 4 pm, the patient developed sudden onset breathing difficulty. On attending the patient immediately, the patient was found to be gasping with cold peripheries and pulse and blood pressure was not recordable. Immediately resuscitation was started and patient’s condition was explained to the attenders and all the necessary emergency medications were given to the patient properly and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was continued at 4.30 pm even after continuous resuscitation, the patient didn’t respond, ECG showed flat line and she was declared dead at 4.40 pm,” GMCH added in the statement.
Earlier, the family members of the deceased patient alleged that doctors at GMCH were careless and provided wrong treatment which led to the death of the patient.