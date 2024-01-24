GMCH Clarifies Events Leading to Patient's Death Amid Family Allegations

“The patient was stable during the morning and evening ward rounds on January 23, 2024, however, suddenly at 4 pm, the patient developed sudden onset breathing difficulty. On attending the patient immediately, the patient was found to be gasping with cold peripheries and pulse and blood pressure was not recordable. Immediately resuscitation was started and patient’s condition was explained to the attenders and all the necessary emergency medications were given to the patient properly and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was continued at 4.30 pm even after continuous resuscitation, the patient didn’t respond, ECG showed flat line and she was declared dead at 4.40 pm,” GMCH added in the statement.