Patient Dies During Treatment At GMCH, Family Alleges Foul Play

A heated situation gripped Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Tuesday following the death of a patient undergoing treatment as the family alleged wrong treatment.
The family members of the deceased patient alleged that doctors at GMCH were careless and provided wrong treatment which led to the death of the patient.
The deceased patient was identified as one Dulu Das, a resident of Tihu in Nalbari and had been admitted to GMCH on Monday. She was suffering from severe diabetes and thyroid issues, the family said.
However, the doctors declared that she had passed away today in the evening. This led to a tense atmosphere as the family members could not fathom the outcome and alleged that the doctors had mistreated the patient.
They said that the woman was talking with everyone and seemed fine just before doctors administered an injection. The doctors then administered her another jab after which reportedly refused to take further injections.
However, the doctors proceeded to administer another injection, the third one, to her after which she passed away, the family members alleged.