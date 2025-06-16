GMCH Doctor Brutally Attacked by Intoxicated Caretaker in Guwahati

A shocking incident unfolded on Monday in Lane No. 2 of Anil Nagar, Guwahati, where an intoxicated caretaker launched a violent assault on a renowned ENT specialist, Dr. Gautam Kumar Pathak. The attack took place while the doctor was having dinner at his residence. Dr. Pathak, who serves at the ENT department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at GMCH.

The accused, identified as Jayanta Das, a caretaker employed by the household, allegedly attacked Dr. Pathak with a sharp weapon in a drunken rage. The Geetanagar Police swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended Das, who was still under the influence of alcohol at the time of arrest.

According to neighbors, the accused had a reputation for habitual drunkenness and erratic behavior. Though he had previously accused the family of denying him food, locals dismissed the claim as baseless. Residents further alleged that the caretaker may have intended to commit a robbery, exploiting the vulnerability of the household.

Notably, the doctor lives in the house with his wife, who is also a medical professional. Their daughter is abroad for higher studies, while their son resides outside Assam due to work commitments, leaving the elderly couple mostly alone at home.