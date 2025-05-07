Assam: Former BJP Booth President Brutally Attacked Post Voting

A horrifying incident rocked the Kaliabor constituency on Wednesday as former BJP booth president Alal Uddin was brutally attacked by a group of four men in Lailuri Gaon Panchayat’s Purba Lorirmukh area, shortly after casting his vote.

The attackers — identified as Azizul, Jiyabur, Kadir, and Saidul — allegedly ambushed Alal Uddin on his way home from the polling station. According to eyewitnesses, the assault was premeditated and carried out in a coordinated manner, resulting in serious injuries to Uddin.

Sources said the violence stemmed from a heated verbal altercation earlier in the day between Alal Uddin and one of the accused, Saidul, at the polling booth. Tensions escalated quickly, culminating in the four accused reportedly lying in wait to launch a vicious group assault.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, rushed the critically injured Uddin to Jakhalabandha Hospital, where his condition remains highly critical.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and heightened tensions across the region, with fears of further unrest looming.