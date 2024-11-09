GMCH Doctor Passes Away After Battling Cancer

In a tragic incident, a doctor of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) passed away on Saturday after battling cancer for a long time.
According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Dr. Anindita Patowary, a Demonstrator in the Microbiology Department of the GMCH.
Patowary passed away this morning at the Health City Hospital in Guwahati. She was 32. She had been reportedly battling cancer for the past ten months.
She leaves behind her husband, Bhargav Kalita, and their one-year-old son. An exceptionally talented student, Dr. Patowary was also known for her skills in music and Sattriya dance.
Unfortunately, Anindita Patowary's died on her son’s first birthday, marking an emotional day for her family.