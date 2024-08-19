GMCH Doctors Allegedly Assaulted By Deceased's Relatives; 5 Detained

Following the death of an accident victim at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the attendants got involved in a heated exchange with three doctors during which they allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with them. Bhangagarh Police has detained five members of the deceased's family in connection with the matter.
The deceased, identified as Selgeria A Sangma, and another person, Parimal Rai, were involved in an accident late on Sunday night in Guwahati's Choonsali area. Their two-wheeler with registration AS 01 FJ 7385 was involved in a head-on collision with a sand-carrying dumper truck with registration AS 01 QC 2196.
Noonmati Police recovered the duo and admitted them to GMCH in critical condition this dawn. However, one of the victims, Sangma, succumbed to his injuries. This prompted an emotional outburst from his family members.
Accusing the doctors of negligently dealing with the patients leading to their death, the family members got into an argument which escalated to alleged physical assault and misbehaviour on their part with three doctors.
An FIR with Bhangagarh Police filed by the hospital authorities stated, "I would like to inform you that today morning at about 9.30 AM some [attendants] had physically assaulted and [misbehaved] to our On-duty doctor of department of Surgery 2nd floor Old Building."
The doctors on the receiving end of the alleged assault are Dr Dibyendu Chakravarty, Dr Mahbub Hassan Akon, and Dr Akash Singh.
"In this regard, you are requested take appropriate action against the culprit as early as possible," the FIR added.
Based on this, the police detained five members of the victim's family. Whlie, a counter FIR has also been filed by the family members against the hospital, sources revealed that the police have let the sixth accused member of the family leave.