Guwahati News

Guwahati: Security Guard Withdraws Case Against Student Accused of Assault at SNBC Hostel

Reports indicate that the security guard may have been pressured by security agencies to retract his case. Gohain is currently reported to be absconding from the hostel.
Guwahati: Security Guard Withdraws Case Against Student Accused of Assault at SNBC Hostel
Guwahati: Security Guard Withdraws Case Against Student Accused of Assault at SNBC HostelFile Image (Pratidin Bureau)
Pratidin Time

In a surprising turn of events, the security guard who was allegedly assaulted by Sanjan Gohain, a student of Cotton University, has reportedly withdrawn his complaint. Gohain was accused of attacking the security guard for preventing him from drinking alcohol inside the SNBC Hostel on Monday night.

Reports indicate that the security guard may have been pressured by security agencies to retract his case. Gohain is currently reported to be absconding from the hostel.

The FIR was initially lodged by the victim, Purbajyoti Kalita, at Panbazar police station soon after the incident. Despite the police's efforts to locate Gohain based on the FIR, he remains at large.

Additionally, Gohain has a history of trouble with the law, with two previous cases registered against him at Panbazar police station, both involving allegations of assault.

Guwahati: Security Guard Withdraws Case Against Student Accused of Assault at SNBC Hostel
Ex-Cotton University Student Assaults Security Guard at SNBC Hostel
Assam police
Guwahati police
Cotton University
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-security-guard-withdraws-case-against-student-accused-of-assault-at-snbc-hostel
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com