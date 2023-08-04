GMCH Emergency Dept Temporarily Shifted; Check Details

“It is for general information to all concerned that, the Emergency department of Gauhati Medical College Hospital will be temporarily shifted to ground floor of Parking ICU w.e.f. 05/08/2023, 12 Noon. Patients coming to emergency department are to brought to the new place from 12 noon onwards of 05/08/2023 (Saturday). This is due to renovation of the old emergency complex. Inconvenience is highly regretted,” it stated.