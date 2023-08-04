GMCH Emergency Dept Temporarily Shifted; Check Details

The Emergency Department of the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) has been temporarily shifted to a different location due to the ongoing renovation of the old complex, informed Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH.
In an official notification, Sarma stated that the Emergency Department of the hospital will be temporarily shifted to the ground floor of parking ICU w.e.f 12 noon, August 5, 2023 (Saturday).
In view of the same, patients who arrive at the Emergency Department are requested to be brought to the new place, the notification read.
“It is for general information to all concerned that, the Emergency department of Gauhati Medical College Hospital will be temporarily shifted to ground floor of Parking ICU w.e.f. 05/08/2023, 12 Noon. Patients coming to emergency department are to brought to the new place from 12 noon onwards of 05/08/2023 (Saturday). This is due to renovation of the old emergency complex. Inconvenience is highly regretted,” it stated.