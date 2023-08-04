Septuagenarian Woman Robbed In Guwahati; Cops Chase Down Thief

City police on Friday apprehended an individual accused of allegedly robbing cash from a septuagenarian woman near Chandmari flyover in Guwahati.
A team of Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) from Chandmari PS nabbed the accused thief, identified as Umor Ali (25) of Manikpur, after he robbed a bag of cash from the elderly woman near the Chandmari flyover on Thursday night.
According to the police, the thief was chased down and caught near Assam Engineering Institute with the stolen bag. He was taken to Chandmari PS soon after for legal proceedings.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the malefactor.
Earlier on Wednesday night, Guwahati police shot and injured two alleged mobile thieves during separate encounters in the city.
In the first instance, an alleged mobile thief, identified as Mahibul Haque (23), was shot in his leg by police while attempting to flee, making him immobile. The incident occurred at Birubari area at around 2.50 am.
In another case on the same night, one Abhjit Rabha (20), was shot and injured by police for his alleged involvement in mobile theft activities at Panikakhati on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The police had to resort to using firearms in an attempt to apprehend the fleeing suspects. Following the incident, the injured individuals were admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.