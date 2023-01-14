GMCH Employee Held for Illegally Selling Blood Units

One employee of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been arrested on Friday for illegally selling blood units.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Prasanna Baishya who is employed as laboratory technician at GMCH.

Baishya was arrested for selling three units of blood at a total amount of Rs. 11,000 along with a broker.

The broker, identified as Nitul Barman and a resident of Noonmati, demanded money from a patient’s relative in exchange for three units of blood.

Nitul extorted money from the relative in exchange for the blood units and after giving the money to the accused, they received units from the blood bank.

The incident was later investigated and Nitul was questioned in this regard. He confessed the name of Prasanna and the entire matter to light.

After knowing about Nitul’s arrest, accused Prasanna was absconding.

After conducting searches, police successfully arrested Prasanna, resident of Nalbari, from Kahilipara.