GMCH Expels Final Year Medical Student for Alleged Assault on Pregnant Woman

The Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has expelled Dr. Abhishek Mahajan, a Final Year Post Graduate Student (Batch 2022) of O&G Department for assaulting a pregnant woman in labour room of GMCH, Guwahati on April 18, 2024.
This comes after the victim's husband, Mrinal Ali, filed a complaint against the doctor, prompting the authorities at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to form an inquiry committee to investigate the event.
The committee, led by Dr. B P Das and comprising Dr. Kanakeswar Bhuyan, Dr. Pankaj Adhicari, and Dr. Pradip Kr Das, was tasked with examining the allegations against Dr. Mahajan.
Based on the report submitted by the inquiry committee and confession by Dr. Abhishek Mahajan about the incident of assault, the said doctor stands accused of assaulting the pregnant woman in the hospital's labour room on the morning of April 18, 2024.
Consequently, Prof. (Dr.) A.C.Baishya, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH, Guwahati, announced the immediate expulsion of Dr. Mahajan for one year from the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital due to his misconduct, misbehavior, and unethical practice during duty.
Earlier, images of the victim have emerged, displaying bruises and evident signs of assault on her face, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.
In response to this revelation, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma affirmed the establishment of an inquiry committee and stressed the importance of conducting a prompt investigation into the matter.