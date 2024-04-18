Pregnant Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Doctor at GMCH; Enquiry Committee Formed

In a distressing incident, a pregnant woman was reportedly subjected to assault allegedly by a doctor at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
The serious allegations have been leveled against Dr. Abhishek Mahajan, a Patient Care Technician (PCT) at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) department.
Images of the purported victim have now emerged, revealing bruises and evident assault marks on her face.
Following the revelation of the incident, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma issued a notification confirming the formation of an enquiry committee. This committee, chaired by Dr. B P Das and comprising Dr. Kanakeswar Bhuyan, Dr. Pankaj Adhicari, and Dr. Pradip Kr Das, has been tasked with investigating the allegations against Dr. Abhishek Mahajan.
The notification reads, “An enquiry Committee is hereby instituted with the following doctors / faculties of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Guwahati to submit a report on the allegation of physical assault by Dr. Abhisekh Mahajan, PCT of O&G to one admitted case in O&G department, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Guwahati (admitted yesterday).”
“The Committee is requested to submit a report to the undersigned within 24 hours,” it added.