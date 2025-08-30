GMCH Launches Helpline Numbers for Patient and Staff Grievances

In a move aimed at improving patient care services and ensuring swift redressal of grievances, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number for its Grievance Redressal Cell.

Patients and attendants can now send their complaints or suggestions related to hospital services, diagnostics, and medical procedures directly via WhatsApp at 6900476006.

On the other hand, another WhatsApp number has been introduced for the employees and staff of the GMCH. The number is 6900476161.

An order from the Superintendent's Office said that all complaints received through this platform will be monitored and addressed on a priority basis. The on-duty Deputy Superintendent of GMCH will attend to grievances round-the-clock, 24x7.

