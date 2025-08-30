Newborn Death in GMCH: Family Members Claim Healthy Baby Replaced

A fresh controversy has erupted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the death of a newborn on Friday, with the grieving family now alleging that the hospital staff swapped their healthy child with another baby.

According to family members, Priyanka Sarkar, a woman from Dhupdhara in Assam's Goalpara district, was admitted to the GMCH on Friday for delivery. Although doctors had initially advised a caesarean section, she eventually delivered normally.

Shockingly, from the time of delivery, the mother, along with other family members, was not allowed to see the newborn. The family members said that whenever they inquired about the newborn’s condition, doctors assured them that the baby was fine.

However, this morning, the family was informed that the infant had died. They refused to accept this, questioning, “Our baby was born healthy. How could it suddenly die?”

The parents have raised grave allegations, claiming their baby was swapped inside the hospital. The father of the child pointed out certain variations, stating that the baby born to his wife reportedly had six fingers on one hand and thick hair on the head. But the body shown to them after death had only five fingers and did not match the description of the baby they had briefly seen earlier.

The family, already devastated by the loss, has strongly stated that they will not accept the body handed over to them. They want their newborn back.

