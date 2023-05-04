GMCH Not Responsible For Exchange of Dead Bodies: Supt. Abhijit Sarma

Sarma then shared a report dated May 3, which reads, “On May 1, 2023, the officer in charge of Satgaon police station, Guwahati, kept the dead body of a deceased person named Laxmi Chetri in the morgue of GMCH. On May 2, at around 2.50 pm, a letter was received from SI (P) of Basistha Police station requesting the post-mortem examination of a deceased person named Sewali Rajbongshi. The body was identified by UBC 323 Babul Saikia of Basistha PS along with the husband of the deceased Kandarpha Saikia, and after following all the formalities, the post mortem examination was conducted by Dr Priyadarshani TC (on duty PGT) under the supervision of Dr Kan Bapu Choudhury, Associate professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, GMCH, vide Post mortem report no. 1421/2023. After the post mortem examination of the deceased was over, the body was handed over to the escorting police UBC 323 Babul Saikia of Basistha PS.”