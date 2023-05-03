Curious Case Of 2 Corpses: GMCH Mixes Up Bodies Of Deceased

The corpse of a woman kept in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue went missing on Wednesday.
According to sources, the incident took place due to the negligence of the authorities.
The body was of a woman identified as Lakhimi Chetry, a resident of Amsing, Jorabat, and was brought for a post-mortem on May 1. Thereafter the body was kept for 4 days. However, Lakhimi’s body went missing today.
The body of the other woman identified as Shewali Rajbongshi was kept near Lakhimi.
Sources have revealed that in a mix-up, the body of Lakhimi was mistaken to be that of the other woman and was taken away in place of Shewali’s corpse, while her body was handed over to Lakhimi's family.
Hysteria gripped the family members after seeing someone else’s corpse in place of Lakhimi.
Meanwhile, a conflict took place between the families over the mix-up of the bodies.
The family of Lakhimi Chetry has lodged a complaint at the Bhangagarh police station in connection with the incident.
Earlier, Shewali's husband Kandarpa Rajbongshi claimed Lakhimi's corpse to be his wife's. However, after seeing Shewali's body in the morgue, her family realised their mistake.
Kandarpa Rajbongshi said that the body was handed over to them by the staff in charge at the morgue.
Meanwhile, the Bhangagarh police are investigating the matter. Further details awaited.