GMCH Staff, Students Protest in Solidarity Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder

Junior doctors and students at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on August 14 staged a protest in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. The demonstration was held in solidarity with ongoing nationwide protests condemning the brutal incident.
Dr. Kumarjyoti Deka, President of the Gauhati Medical College Junior Doctor Association, emphasized that the protest was organized to show support for the ongoing national outcry. “This is a solidarity protest. Our colleague at RG Kar Medical College was assaulted and brutally murdered while on duty. Our protest aims to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice and that such violence is not tolerated,” Dr. Deka stated.
The protesting doctors and students demanded that the West Bengal government address their concerns and fulfill several requests. They called for the installation of CCTV cameras in doctors' rooms and ward areas to enhance security. They also urged immediate and appropriate action against the perpetrators of the crime and stressed the need for enhanced safety measures for medical professionals working late hours.
Dr. Deka appealed to both the state and central governments to take urgent action to protect healthcare workers. “We work long hours and deserve a secure environment. We urge the state and central governments to implement proper security measures and install CCTV cameras across hospital premises,” he added.
In response to the tragic incident, a team of senior officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Kolkata early this morning. The CBI's involvement follows an order from the Calcutta High Court to transfer the case to the central agency. The team, which includes medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s seminar hall where the victim’s body was discovered on August 9.
Dr. Deka further requested the CBI and West Bengal government to expedite the investigation and ensure that the accused are swiftly apprehended and prosecuted. “We urge the West Bengal Government and CBI to capture the accused soon and ensure they are punished as per the law,” Dr. Deka concluded.
The protests at GMCH reflect a growing demand for justice and improved safety measures for medical professionals across India.