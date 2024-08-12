Kolkata Doctor Murder: Nationwide Strike Disrupts Medical Services; Mamata Reacts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that the state will transfer the investigation into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor from Kolkata to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the Kolkata Police fail to resolve the case by the end of the week. This decision comes amid growing outrage and demands for justice from the medical community and the public.
The Chief Minister, who met with the victim’s family, emphasized the need for a fast-track court to handle the case, expressing her commitment to ensuring justice for the victim. The woman, a second-year student in the chest medicine department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found dead in the hospital's seminar hall on Friday. Her body showed signs of severe injury and sexual abuse, leading her family to allege that she was raped and murdered within the hospital premises.
The case has triggered widespread protests, with doctors and medical students staging a massive nationwide strike organized by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA). The strike, which has disrupted hospital services across West Bengal, continues as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees demand immediate action. FORDA has called for a CBI inquiry, the removal of the RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh, and the establishment of a committee to enforce the Central Protection Act.
In a related development, Principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post, citing personal distress and social media defamation. "The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign. I do not want this to happen to anyone in the future," Ghosh stated.
The Kolkata Police have arrested Sanjay Roy, a suspect with access to various hospital departments due to his role as a civic volunteer. Roy’s arrest followed a review of suspicious activities related to the case.
FORDA General Secretary Dr. Sarvesh Pandey, following a meeting with the Health Secretary, reiterated the group's demands and warned that the strike will continue until their conditions are met. With around 300,000 doctors participating in the protest, the impact on elective surgeries and hospital services across the country is expected to be significant.