Rogue Elephant Kill Four Including Two Children in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

In a tragic incident, four persons including two children and a woman were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday.
The incident was reported at Laloo village of Bormanthir under Bokajan police station.
As per reports, two elephants prowling along forest fringe hamlets were returning back to the jungle when two adults, accompanied by children came in front of the rogue elephants and got attacked by one of the pachyderm.
The deceased have been identified as Rebika Kerketta (28), Kania Tiria (50), Jesia Kerketta (4) and Augustine Karmakar (2).
Following the incident, Bokajan police along with forest department personnel gathered at the spot and recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem at Diphu Medical College Hospital.