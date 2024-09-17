GMCH Supdt Highlights ‘Need for Cameras’ After Traffic Violation on Guwahati Flyover

The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Abhijit Sarma has expressed concern over a traffic violation on Zoo Road's Shraddhanjali Flyover, where a vehicle, reportedly a Brezza with registration number AS01….7704, was seen taking an illegal U-turn.
The superintendent highlighted the lack of civic sense in such instances, noting that even educated individuals are engaging in dangerous traffic violations.
It is to be noted that this is not the first such incident, as numerous incidents have been reported where drivers make illegal U-turns on busy Guwahati streets, creating risks for other commuters.
The superintendent also urged the installation of cameras on flyovers to monitor and prevent such violations, stressing the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to ensure road safety.