GMCH Superintendent Responds to Claims Of Newborn's Broken Arm During Delivery

The Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma, has addressed concerns regarding a newborn who reportedly suffered a broken arm during delivery.
Dr. Sarma said that the mother had a pre-existing condition of sickle cell anemia which posed risks during the delivery. "Due to complications, a cesarean section was necessary," he explained.
The GMCH Superintendent further said that the mother's amniotic fluid had dried up, due to which, the Patwardhan technique was used during the C-section.
As a result, the baby suffered a pathological fracture, he said.
The GMCH Superintendent further assured that the newborn's health would improve overtime and that the medical team had explained the situation thoroughly to the father. Both the mother and the baby are currently in stable condition, he said.
Earlier, the father of the newborn, Mangal Pathak, expressed his distress, saying that he noticed the baby's arm appeared fractured in three places. After being informed of the girl's birth, he was shocked to learn that her arm had been broken during the delivery.
“I have no issue with the doctors opting for a C-section instead of a normal procedure, but how did my child’s hand get broken during the process? It is nothing but medical negligence... It is completely the fault of the doctors,” a distressed Pathak remarked.