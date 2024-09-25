Medical Negligence at GMCH: Father Alleges Newborn’s Arm Broken During Delivery
A serious allegation of medical negligence has been brought against Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) by the father of a newborn, who claims that his child's arm was fractured during delivery.
The father, namely Mangal Pathak, stated that his wife was admitted to GMCH for delivery on Sunday, with doctors initially telling them that the procedure would be a normal one. However, the following day, the doctors opted for a cesarean section instead.
After the delivery, Pathak noticed that the newborn's arm appeared to be fractured in three places. He has accused the doctors of negligence, saying that this led to the injury. According to Pathak, the doctors informed him after the delivery that a girl child was born but also mentioned that her arm had been broken during the procedure.
Pathak mentioned that, at one point, he was allowed to see the baby briefly, during which he noticed that the child's arm was broken above the elbow. He further stated that doctors from a different department later confirmed the fracture, explaining that it did not happen under their supervision and blamed it on the delivery department.
Pathak expressed frustration, saying that more than 24 hours have passed, and he has yet to be allowed to see his child again. He is uncertain whether the baby’s arm has been treated, as hospital staff have reportedly refused to let him visit the newborn.
Although the doctors have assured him that the situation is under control, the incident has left him deeply distressed.
“I don’t have any problem with the doctors performing a C-section instead of the normal procedure, but how did my child’s hand get broken during the process? It is nothing but medical negligence…It is completely the fault of the doctors” said a frustrated Pathak.
Currently, the newborn is being reportedly kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and and neither the father nor the mother has been allowed to see the baby.