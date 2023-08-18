GMCH Supt. Refutes Claims of Deben Dutta Not Receiving Blood in Time
The Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Friday refuted the claims that the former vice principal of Cotton College, Deben Dutta did not receive the required amount of blood in time.
Dr. Sarma said, “Deben Dutta was admitted in GMCH after suffering from heart-related ailments on August 11 and was then shifted to CN Centre last Thursday. The doctors who were treating Dutta provided the required amount of blood in time as he had very low hemoglobin. So, the claims that he was not provided the required blood is baseless.”
He further informed, “Yesterday, the health minister was in the hospital the entire day and we did not receive any complaints that he was not provided blood.”
“A few news channels have been circulating this fake news that Dutta died due to inefficiency and negligence. That is why, we have constituted a committee to probe the death of the well know consumer rights activists,” he said.
Earlier today, GMCH ordered an internal investigation into the death of the noted educationist.
As per the reports, a team of three physician professors were entrusted with the task of probing the matter. It was alleged that blood was not supplied at the right time even after the attending doctors called for it.
Those entrusted with the responsibility are Professor and HoD of Microbiology, Dr Ajanta Sharma, Dr Usha Sarma, Professor of Pathology and Ujjal Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of GMCH.
It may be mentioned that Deben Dutta, a prominent educationist and the former Vice Principal of Cotton University, passed away at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment at GMCH today.