GMCH Suspends Employee For Forcibly Selling Expired Medicines to ICU Patient

In the latest case of fraud that has been reported from the premises of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), a regular employee of the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre was being caught red handed by an attendant of an ICU patient while trying to forcibly sell expired medicines to him on Friday morning.

The swindler identified as Dipu Das, a resident of Boripara in Maligaon locality of Guwahati city was trying to sell medicines worth Rs 1000 from his car.

It is learned that the imposter was immediately suspended from his job by the authorities of the GMCH, following a written complaint by the victim.

Later, an FIR was lodged against the person at Bhangagarh police station.

Speaking to the media, GMCH Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma said, “The accused was caught indulging in the malpractice and accordingly he was suspended with immediate effect. I have already lodged an FIR and the person was arrested. We have also formed an enquiry committee to enquire about the matter. The committee will have to submit the report in next 48 hours. The accused was previously transferred from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) to the CN Centre, GMCH.”

The accused has revealed that he had kept the medicines in his car which he claimed to have collected from ICU death patients belongings, Abhijit Sarma informed further.

It is to be noted that such kind of malpractices by some regular and contractual employees have become very common at the GMCH where thousands of patients are hospitalized every day for various health issues.

On the other hand, several top-level doctors at the GMCH have also come under the scanner for such alleged malpractices at the Emergency Operation Theatre (OT).

The incident has come to the fore after a patient’s attendant earlier filed a complaint against a group of fraudsters at GMCH to the Superintendent Abhijit Sarma for cheating in the name of purchasing surgical and medical equipment worth Rs 35,000.

Reacting to such malpractices, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma earlier told the media, “The incident about the malpractice at the Emergency OT, GMCH has come to our notice after a complaint was filed by a patient’s attendant. We formed an enquiry committee and accordingly, the committee’s chairman cum Deputy Superintendent Dr DR Das submitted a report regarding the malpractice by a contractual employee (Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre) Rubul Kalita who had also confessed about the involvement of some doctors into the incident.”

The GMCH Superintendent without naming anyone in particular clearly stated that law is same for everyone and have lodged an FIR against the culprits if found to be guilty.

“The police investigation is on and the contractual employee Rubul Kalita has been dismissed from his job and he was arrested. During an interrogation, Rubul had named some doctors whom he believes to be involved in the scam. I have insisted the Bhangagarh police to take action against all the culprits, if found guilty,” added Sarma.

Sarma further informed that four more ward boys at the CN Centre have also come under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the scam.

“An enquiry is being carried out on all the four ward boys and if they are being found guilty, they will be dismissed immediately,” Sarma added further.