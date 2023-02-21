Top Doctors at GMCH under scanner for malpractice in Emergency OT

Several top-level doctors at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) have come under the scanner for alleged malpractices at the Emergency Operation Theatre (OT) for the last couple of months.

The incident has come to the fore after a patient’s attendant earlier filed a complaint against a group of fraudsters at GMCH to the Superintendent Abhijit Sarma for cheating in the name of purchasing surgical and medical equipment worth Rs 35,000.

Speaking to the media, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, “The incident about the malpractice at the Emergency OT, GMCH has come to our notice after a complaint was filed by a patient’s attendant. We formed an enquiry committee and accordingly, the committee’s chairman cum Deputy Superintendent Dr DR Das submitted a report regarding the malpractice by a contractual employee (Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre) Rubul Kalita who had also confessed about the involvement of some doctors into the incident.”