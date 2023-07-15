GMCH Will Not Be Privatized, Clarifies Supt. Abhijit Sarma

Following the press conference of Mung Dun Chun Kham, the superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Saturday clarified that the college cum hospital will not be privatized.
This comes after the organization misunderstood the facts that GMCH will be privatized.
In a press communiqué, he informed, “With reference to the Press Meet by Mung Dun Chun Kham, Assam, North East India about the privatization of the GMCH, it appears that the concerned organization has misunderstood the facts that GMCH will be privatized. We would like to inform you that we have the security services, trolley puller, paying cabin, cleaning and diet only outsourced for better management and functioning. However there is no such initiative for privatization of GMCH as commented by the said organization.”
“In regards to CN Center, GMCH, it is a independent Government entity with Prof B.K. Baishya as Director of CN Center with independent charges to run the hospital. Mr. Sanjib Medhi, contractual employee of C.N. Center, GMCH is the hospital administrator and looks after the Security services of the CN Center premises,” it stated.
“All day to day functioning of the CN Center is the responsibility of the Director, CN Center, GMCH as per the Govt bye laws,” it added.
Meanwhile, the superintendent has apologized to the attendants of the former state cabinet minister, Thaneswar Boro for the misbehavior of the security services adding that the Director, CN Center should initiate action against the concerned employee in this regards, so that it is not repeated against anyone in the future.
The release stated, “We are very sad for the unfortunate incident of misbehavior of some attendants by Security agency visiting Mr. Thaneswar Boro, Hon’ble Ex Minister, Government of Assam in F-11.”