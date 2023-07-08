Assam Govt To Provide Medical Aid to Former Minister Thaneswar Boro

Assam government will provide all kinds of medical assistance to former state minister Thaneswar Boro who is currently undergoing treatment at Swasti Hospital in Rangia after his health conditions deteriorated. This was informed by state cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday.
The minister visited the hospital earlier today on the instruction of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the health condition of Thaneswar Boro.
Jayanta Mallabaruah, after meeting the former state minister, told reporters, “After receiving information of former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro being admitted to the hospital, the chief minister instructed me visit the hospital and take stock of his health condition. Yesterday, we heard that his condition was serious, however, today the hospital authorities have assured that his condition is quite stable as of now.”
The minister assured that if any advance treatment is required and he is referred to another hospital in the state or the country then the state government shall provide all kinds of medical assistance to him adding that the expense of the treatment he is receiving at the current hospital will be also included.
Meanwhile, two ministers from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora, also visited the hospital to meet the former senior leader of the party.
Thaneswar Boro was elected as an MLA from Rangia constituency thrice and he became the state minister twice.