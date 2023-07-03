GMCH’s Cardiology Dept Emerges Top Performing Centre - State Wise For Year 2022

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Cardiology Department has emerged as the top performing Centre - State wise for the year 2022 amongst all Centres with Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Facility (both private sector as well as Government sector) in the State of Assam in performing the highest numbers of coronary angioplasty and stenting procedures.
This was revealed in the National Interventional Data presented yesterday, i.e., on Saturday during the ongoing mid-Term Meeting of the National Interventional Council (NIC 2023), Cardiological Society of India at Hyderabad.
Thanks to the extreme hard work by all Faculty members and entire Cardiology team at CN Center, GMCH in making it possible to achieve this milestone.
NIC Registry is the bench mark registry by National Interventional Council, Cardiological Society of India for all the cath interventions performed in India. It helps cardiac centres and interventional cardiologist’s measure and improves their practice and quality of care to the patient.
Meanwhile, speaking to Pratidin Time, GMCH Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma said, “It is an excellent achievement and we are proud of our cardiologists doing such a good service.”