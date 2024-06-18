GMDA Offers 50% Fare Discount on Ropeway for Commuters from North Guwahati

In the wake of the ongoing flood situation, a 50 percent concession on travel fares for the Guwahati Ropeway will be available for the next 30 days, announced the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday.
This discount is for all college students commuting from North Guwahati to the South Bank of Brahmaputra. To avail the offer, students need to present a valid College ID card at the ticket counter.
The GMDA order said, "In view of the current flood-like situation, all college going students from North Guwahati, attending college on the south bank, upon presenting a valid ID card can avail 50% concession on travel fares for the Guwahati Ropeway for next 30 (Thirty) days."
"This order shall come into force with immediate effect,"it added.