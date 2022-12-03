GMDA Seals Illegally Constructed Building in Fancy Bazar

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday conducted a raid in Fancy Bazar and sealed an illegally constructed building.

According to sources, the raid was conducted in a building constructed without permission on SRCB Road.

The GMDA accused a person, identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, for illegally constructing the building.

The authorities earlier issued show cause notice to the building in this regard.

However, after receiving no response to the notice, the GMDA sealed the building.