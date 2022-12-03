Assam: Man Arrested for Selling Fake Gold in Nagaon

One person has been arrested for trying to sell fake gold to a customer in Nagaon district of Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as Nizamuddin.

The police recovered the piece of fake gold weighing 400 grams from Nizamuddin’s possesion.

According to reports, a team of the Kathiatoli Police Patrol Post launched an operation in the Kathiatoli area on Friday night and arrested the person who tried to sell the fake gold.

A case has been registered in this regard.

"We have recovered one piece of fake gold weighing about 400 grams. Our investigation is underway," a police officer said.