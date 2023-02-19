Bogapani Eviction Drive: Congress leader Debabrata Saikia to move SC

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Leader of the opposition party Debabrata Saikia on Sunday slammed the Tinsukia district administration for allegedly harassing the public at Digboi’s Bogapani locality in the name of the eviction drive.

This comes after Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out an eviction drive at Bogapani last Wednesday.

Saikia while highlighting the Dholpur eviction drive by the Assam government in the month of September last year claimed that he had earlier filed a PIL before the Gauhati High Court seeking formulation of a rehabilitation policy for evicting people from government land by the administration.

“I was not satisfied with the Gauhati High Court’s verdict and thus, I will soon be moving to the Supreme Court of India seeking a proper formulation of a rehabilitation policy for evicting people from government land,” said Saikia to the media in Bogapani.

The Congress leader also mentioned about the Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation judgment in 1985 which ruled that eviction of pavement dwellers using unreasonable force, without giving them a chance to explain is unconstitutional.