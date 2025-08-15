GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya Celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour

GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Suraj Nagar, marked India’s 79th Independence Day with patriotic enthusiasm and a strong sense of community spirit. The campus was decorated with tricolour buntings, student-made posters of national heroes, and handmade flags, setting a celebratory and dignified tone for the morning.

The programme began with a solemn assembly and the Dweep Prajwalan ceremony. At 9:00 am, the National Flag was hoisted by the Principal, along with the President and Secretary of the School Management Committee, and the President and members of the Lions Club of Guwahati Capital, Assam. This was followed by the National Anthem, sung in unison by dignitaries, students, staff, and parents.

The celebrations were graced by esteemed Guests of Honour, including the President and Secretary of the School, and Lion Pankaj Poddar, President of the Lions Club (District 322G), along with other distinguished members. Their presence added pride to the occasion and inspired the gathering with messages of service, unity, and responsible citizenship.

In his address, the President of the Lions Club underscored the importance of constitutional values like liberty, equality, and fraternity, and urged students to apply their classroom learning to nation-building activities such as cleanliness drives, digital literacy initiatives, and community service. Lion Pankaj Poddar encouraged students to actively participate in volunteer work and uphold the spirit of civic responsibility.

The cultural programme highlighted the students’ talent and creativity. The School Choir performed a medley of patriotic songs, while a classical-fusion dance celebrated India’s unity in diversity. Solo performances in both singing and dancing added further vibrancy to the event.

The Scouts & Guides and NCC cadets presented a disciplined march-past, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of the dignitaries, teachers, support staff, Student Council, and parent volunteers. Sweets were distributed to attendees, and a fun activity organised by teachers brought the celebrations to a lively close.

The 79th Independence Day celebration at GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya successfully combined reverence for India’s history with a forward-looking commitment to service, sustainability, and character, inspiring students to become responsible citizens and compassionate leaders.

