Gold Biscuits Seized from Two Rajasthan Men at Guwahati Railway Station

A huge amount of suspected gold was seized from the possession of two persons at the Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday.
According to reports, a checking was conducted at Train no. 22449 Purbotar Sampark Kranti Express at the Guwahati Railway Station at around 6:10 am today.
Reportedly, 65 pieces of suspected gold biscuits weighing 1.3 kg was recovered from the possession of two persons. The persons have been identified as Shravan Singh Rathore (45) and Dilip Kumar Prajapati (50), hailing from Rajasthan’s Pali.
The duo was apprehended as they could not produce any document for verification regarding the possession of the gold. Necessary legal procedures have been initiated into the matter, sources said.
Apart from this, reports also said that four notes of 100 US Dollar currency, four notes of 10 US Dollar currency, 11 notes of 5 US Dollar currency, five notes of 50 Bhutan currency, five notes of 1 Bhutan currency and Indian currency notes were seized from the duo’s possession.