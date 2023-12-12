STF Assam Busts Inter-State Gold and Counterfeit Currency Racket in Guwahati

During the operation, the STF Assam arrested six persons including one from Assam in connection to the incident and recovered three suspected fake gold boat shapes weighing 3.556 KG and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) 315 numbers of Rs. 200 & Rs.500 Denomination(Total=Rs.1,04,700, One Lakh four thousand Seven hundred Fake Currency ), five mobile phones, Cash Rs. 1,08, 490( One Lakhs Eight thousand four hundred ninety) from their possession.