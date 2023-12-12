STF Assam Busts Inter-State Gold and Counterfeit Currency Racket in Guwahati

Following the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Garchuk Police's successful operation against fake gold and counterfeit money in the city last night, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has now busted a major inter-state gold and counterfeit currency smuggling racket in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Acting on source information regarding the dealing and delivery of fake gold and fake currency, a raid was conducted by the STF team at Lalmati, near the IIE Office under Basistha Police Station Jurisdiction.
During the operation, the STF Assam arrested six persons including one from Assam in connection to the incident and recovered three suspected fake gold boat shapes weighing 3.556 KG and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) 315 numbers of Rs. 200 & Rs.500 Denomination(Total=Rs.1,04,700, One Lakh four thousand Seven hundred Fake Currency ), five mobile phones, Cash Rs. 1,08, 490( One Lakhs Eight thousand four hundred ninety) from their possession.
Necessary formalities are being done.
Name and address of the arrested persons:
1. Debdas Halder ( Age :25 yrs), S/O: Sankar Halder of Vill: Satyagachi School Para, PS- Habipur, DistMalda (West Bengal).
2. Santosh Mandal (age 40 yrs ), S/O: Bimal Mandal of Vill: Aiho Bokshi Nagar, PS-Habipur, Dist- Malda (West Bengal).
3. Nitay Halder (Age 48 yrs), S/O: Amulla Halder of Vill: Lakhipur, PS- Old Malda, Dist- Malda (West Bengal).
4. Manuj kumar (age-40 yrs), S/0- Lt Tika ram, R/O- Naglatrai, PO- Mahuvat, PS- Jangaia, Dist- Udham singh Nagar( Uttarakhand).
5. Saddam Hussain (age- 27), S/o- Abdul Hakim, Vill- Mohuguli, PS- Naoboicha, PO- Salmara, Dist –Lakhimpur (Assam).
6. Shivam kumar ( age- 22), S/o- Ram kumar, Vill- Pilibhit- pakria, PS- Sunguri, PO- Bohonia Churai, DistPilibhit ( Uttar Pradesh).