Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized At Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday morning seized gold biscuits worth Rs 15 lakh weighing 323 grams at Guwahati Railway station.

According to sources, the gold biscuits were seized from Rajdhani Express during routine checking.

One person, identified as Mohammad Mohiuddin hailing from Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Mohammad was carrying the two gold biscuits inside his pant pocket and was en route Chennai from Dimapur when he was apprehended by railway police.

Earlier, in June, city police seized fake gold weighing 1.5 kilograms at the railway station.

The persons identified as Urikhyar Pokal Eno and Loknath Behera were arrested from Kamrup Express.