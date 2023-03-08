Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 3 Cr Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive amount of gold biscuits worth Rs. 3 crores from Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to sources, the GRP conducted an operation at Paltan Bazar Railway Station where they successfully seized a huge amount of gold biscuits from Rajdhani Express.

The seized 20 gold biscuits weighed 3.20kg whose market value is suspected to be Rs. 3 crores.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended one person, Sharif Alam, in connection to the seizure.

It is established that the gold biscuits were being smuggled to the national capital from Manipur but were intercepted in Guwahati.

Yesterday, GRP seized a large amount of gold at Guwahati Railway Station.

One person, identified as Sampat Rao, was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Around 320 grams of gold was seized from the suspected smuggler at the railway station.

Sources said that the individual was apprehended based on suspicion and specific inputs.

It was learned that the gold was being smuggled to the national capital from Agartala but was intercepted in Guwahati.

The estimated cost of the seized gold was said to be Rs 20 lakh.