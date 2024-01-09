Gold Smuggler From Bihar Caught At Guwahati Railway Station

As many as 10 bars of gold were seized at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday and one person was detained for allegedly trying to smuggle the gold items, officials informed.
Preliminary reports regarding the matter suggest that the operation was conducted based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid. In the subsequent checking, officials came across the smuggler from whom the gold biscuits were seized.
Officials said that upon weighing the seized gold bars, the total weight came out to 1.39 kilograms and is thought to be worth in crores.
The accused smuggler of the gold bars was identified by officials as one Pyarelal Shah. He is a resident of Bihar, the authorities added.
Furthermore, the officials also informed that Pyarelal was coming from Agartala with the consignment of gold. He was headed to Bihar where he was meant to sell off the smuggled gold to appropriate buyers.
Meanwhile, the seized gold bars have been sent for testing to determine the veracity of it, while the detained Pyarelal is being questioned by the officials regarding the smuggling bid.
Further details are awaited.