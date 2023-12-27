Guwahati: 3 Arrested For Smuggling Fake Gold Items

As many as three individuals were caught at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday on charges of smuggling, officials informed.
According to the officials, during a routine checking, officials came across a boat-shaped gold item from the possession of the trio. The item was immediately seized and they were arrested on charges of smuggling.
Later upon checking the gold item, it was revealed that it was a fake, officials said.
Meanwhile, the arrested individuals were identified as Pramod Kumar, Bipin Kumar, and Data Ram.
Further investigation in connection with the matter will be initiated and details are awaited.