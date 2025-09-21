‘Goldie’ Returns Home in Coffin; Garima Garg Breaks Down

A wave of grief engulfed Guwahati airport earlier today as the mortal remains of Assam’s beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg, arrived. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was seen breaking down in tears, clinging to the coffin that carried her husband home for the final time.

Garima, who lovingly called Zubeen ‘Goldie’, struggled to hold back her emotions as she laid a gamusa on the coffin as a mark of respect. The heartbreaking sight of her grief deeply moved those present, capturing the profound personal loss behind the state’s collective mourning.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains arrived at the Guwahati airport from Delhi on Sunday morning. The coffin is currently en route to Guwahati’s Kahilipara from the airport, greeted by a massive crowd of mourners. The vehicle carrying his mortal remains left the airport this morning, but has been moving at a turtle’s pace, surrounded by thousands of grieving fans walking alongside.

Fans could be seen walking alongside the vehicle as it made its solemn journey, paying their respects to Assam’s beloved cultural icon. The roads were lined with supporters, many holding flowers and placards, while others chanted his name and offered heartfelt prayers.

Vehicles moved slowly amid the sea of mourners, as people from all walks of life came together to pay their last respects, creating a poignant and emotional procession through the city.

From his Kahilipara home, Garg’s mortal remains will later be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his fans will be able to pay their last respects to the musical legend who defined an era for Assam.

