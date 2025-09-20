"Let Siddharth Sharma Attend Zubeen Garg’s Final Rites", Requests Garima Garg

Following the sudden demise of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, there were widespread demands across the state for a detailed investigation into the circumstances of his death, with some even calling for a CBI probe. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had instructed that North East India festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddharth Sharma, and all those from Assam who had travelled to Singapore with Zubeen, be brought under the scope of the investigation.

Amid these developments, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, made an emotional appeal to fans this evening via a social media post. Referring to Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, Garima said, “Siddharth is like a brother to us. In 2020, during the COVID period, when Zubeen was critically ill, Siddharth arranged all the necessary treatment in Mumbai and brought Zubeen back safely. Zubeen would never listen to anything against Siddharth, nor would he let a hair fall on his head, so please let this young man be present for Zubeen’s final journey. Put aside any doubts or thoughts you may have about Siddharth.”

She further added, “Zubeen has many unfinished works, and without Siddharth, I cannot handle any of them. I need Siddharth’s support in every aspect. Therefore, please allow him to come. I earnestly request that any complaints or FIRs filed against Siddharth be withdrawn.”

ALSO READ: Garima Garg Appeals to Fans for Peace During Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey