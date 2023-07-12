Gone In 20 Seconds: CCTV Captures Thief Stealing Cash From Guwahati Store

An incident of theft was reported at a shop in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Tuesday evening wherein the robber was able to decamp with cash within a matter of just seconds!
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.
Sources said that the shopkeeper had come out of the shop for some business at 5:31 PM. Few seconds later (5:31:34 PM), the thief, whose identity is yet to be established, can be seen swiftly entering the unguarded shop and walking straight to the cash counter.
After exactly 20 seconds (5:31:54 PM), the malefactor is seen walking out of the shop hastily with a handful of cash without any obstruction.
The incident was reported from Hemjoy store located in Anand Nagar area in Six Mile.
City police have been informed of the incident.