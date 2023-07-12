Guwahati News

Gone In 20 Seconds: CCTV Captures Thief Stealing Cash From Guwahati Store

The incident was reported from Hemjoy store located in Anand Nagar area in Six Mile.
Gone In 20 Seconds: CCTV Captures Thief Stealing Cash From Guwahati Store
Gone In 20 Seconds: CCTV Captures Thief Stealing Cash From Guwahati Store
Pratidin Time

An incident of theft was reported at a shop in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Tuesday evening wherein the robber was able to decamp with cash within a matter of just seconds!

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Sources said that the shopkeeper had come out of the shop for some business at 5:31 PM. Few seconds later (5:31:34 PM), the thief, whose identity is yet to be established, can be seen swiftly entering the unguarded shop and walking straight to the cash counter.

After exactly 20 seconds (5:31:54 PM), the malefactor is seen walking out of the shop hastily with a handful of cash without any obstruction.          

The incident was reported from Hemjoy store located in Anand Nagar area in Six Mile.

City police have been informed of the incident.

Gone In 20 Seconds: CCTV Captures Thief Stealing Cash From Guwahati Store
Guwahati: Burglars Strike House In Kahilipara; Decamp With Cash, Jewelry
Guwahati police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/gone-in-20-seconds-cctv-captures-thief-stealing-cash-from-guwahati-store
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com