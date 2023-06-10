Guwahati: Burglars Strike House In Kahilipara; Decamp With Cash, Jewelry

A house in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area was robbed and ransacked by unidentified burglars on Friday night.
The incident was reported from the residence of one Haren Deuri, located at Dakhingaon area of Kahilipara.
The burglars broke into the house by prying open the door and decamped with cash and jewelry after ransacking the place.
During the time of the robbery, nobody was present at the house and the thieves took advantage of it, sources informed.
It is estimated that goods worth lakhs were stolen by the malefactors, sources further informed.
Meanwhile, city police has been informed of the incident. Further investigation is on.