Govt Can Keep Its Formalities”—Rahul Gautam Sharma Declines SIT Invite

Lyricist and close associate of the late Zubeen Garg, Rahul Gautam Sharma, has turned down the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) invitation for discussion regarding the ongoing probe into the singer’s death.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Sharma made his stand clear, emphasising that justice—not public spectacle—should remain the sole focus of the investigation. He wrote in Assamese:

“জুবিন গাৰ্গক ন্যায় দিয়ক।

তদন্তকাৰী সংস্থাই আদালতত নিখুঁত প্ৰতিবেদন দাখিল কৰক।

তাৰ বাহিৰে বেলেগ কথা আমি নেপাতো দিয়ক।

চৰকাৰী চাহ-চিংৰা পাছলে’ থাকক।”

Translating his message, Sharma appealed: “Deliver justice to Zubeen Garg.

Let the investigating agency submit an accurate report before the court.

Beyond that, we shall not entertain any other narrative.

The government may keep its formal niceties to itself.”

Notably, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has also formally declined to participate in a meeting called by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Assam’s beloved artist, Zubeen Garg.

In a statement issued on Monday, AASU president Utpal Sharma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya clarified that the organization has consciously decided not to attend the SIT meeting to ensure that the accused do not exploit their participation to gain any legal advantage in court.

The union said that it had already communicated its decision to the SIT in writing, following legal consultation with senior advocates and jurists of the Gauhati High Court.