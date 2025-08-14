“Govt Completely Undermining Assam Accord”: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday held a press conference in Guwahati, sharply criticizing the government’s handling of the Assam Accord, particularly Clause 5, and reaffirmed its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary addressed the media, outlining the party’s position on the issue.

Speaking at length, Gogoi accused the government of “completely undermining” Clause 5 of the Assam Accord, describing it as the clause’s “main soul,” which identifies and ensures the detection and expulsion of illegal foreigners from Assam. “They have killed the clause that removes illegal foreigners’ names from the voter lists,” he said.

Gogoi highlighted the link between Clause 5 and Clause 6, which guarantees constitutional safeguards for the Assamese people. “Clause 6 was designed to secure the rights and future of Assamese citizens, particularly because Assam bore the burden of illegal immigration for over 20 years, from 1951 to 1971. People who came before 1951 were to be secured politically and constitutionally. Many try to mislead by ignoring this connection between Clause 5 and Clause 6. The government promised Clause 6, but we have yet to see its implementation,” he added.

The AJP leadership condemned what they described as the government’s failure to protect Assam from illegal immigrants over the past four decades. “They still want to force 43 years of illegal foreigners on us. This will never be accepted. We will never accept the CAA,” Gogoi stated firmly.

Gogoi also recounted past discussions with central leaders regarding border security. “During my tenure as AASU general secretary, we met Rajnath Singh when he was the Union Home Minister. He assured us that Assam’s borders would be sealed, laser-guided technology would be deployed from Israel, artificial satellites would be used, and foreigners would be identified and expelled at a rapid pace to secure the future of Assamese people. Yet, nothing substantial has been done.”

He further criticized both the Prime Minister of India and the Assam Chief Minister, accusing them of seeking votes in the name of expelling illegal immigrants while failing to take concrete steps to resolve the issue.